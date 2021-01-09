Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Haemonetics traded as high as $127.51 and last traded at $126.61, with a volume of 3542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Haemonetics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

