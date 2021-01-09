Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $346.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.