Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
TV stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 64.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 157,896 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 195.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
