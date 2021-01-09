Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

TV stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 64.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 157,896 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 195.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

