Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 410,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 291,527 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.