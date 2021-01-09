Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 8.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Grifols by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Grifols by 5.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 155,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Grifols by 9,180.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

