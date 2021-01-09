Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Insider Sells £90,400 in Stock

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Mark Hine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Hine sold 10,000 shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

LON GFM opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.80 million and a P/E ratio of -109.09. Griffin Mining Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.50 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price for the company.

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

