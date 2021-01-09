GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GP. B. Riley assumed coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.53 million and a PE ratio of -237.83. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,466,735.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

