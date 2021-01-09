Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

GPP opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $203.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.