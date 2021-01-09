Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after acquiring an additional 691,626 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

