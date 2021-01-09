Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,982 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Core-Mark worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Core-Mark by 5.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Core-Mark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

