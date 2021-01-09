Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,770 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after buying an additional 3,248,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.