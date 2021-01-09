Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,537 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REZI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $23.60 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

