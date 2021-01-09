Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,257 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG opened at $106.25 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.