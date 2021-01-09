Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,284 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.