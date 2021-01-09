Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.62 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in United Community Banks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15,312.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.