Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.45 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,996,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,482 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

