Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. 4,184,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,007,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 2,469,066 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

