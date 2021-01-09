Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTN. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gray Television by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,010,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 66,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 95,710 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gray Television by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 620,801 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

