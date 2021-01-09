Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOPE. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 81,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

