Gradient Investments LLC Sells 545 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

