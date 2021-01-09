Gradient Investments LLC Sells 481 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

