Gradient Investments LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 55.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

