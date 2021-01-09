Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

