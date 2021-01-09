Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 216,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 211,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Get Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) alerts:

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Golden Predator Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal properties include the Brewery Creek project, which consists of an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon; and the 3 Aces project comprising 1,536 claims covering an area of totaling 31,400 hectares situated in southeast Yukon Territory.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.