Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) shares traded up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 54,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Get Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) alerts:

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project consisting of the Lexington and Gold Crown exploration properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.