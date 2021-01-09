goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$97.10. 67,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,604. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$100.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$92.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.62.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$161.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.90 million. Equities analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.187459 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

