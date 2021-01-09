GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 3,488 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $111,303.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $111,067.68.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50.

GoDaddy stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 245.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

