GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.21.

Several analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GoDaddy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 136.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

