GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.77. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 60,155 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

