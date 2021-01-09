Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.41. Glu Mobile shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 3,242,240 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 299.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 over the last three months. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $13,352,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $9,990,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

