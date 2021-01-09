Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.44.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 443,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,483. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 597,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

