Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Up 7%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $218.37 and last traded at $217.76. Approximately 205,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 191,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Get Globant alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average of $181.75.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,376,000 after buying an additional 297,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,506 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 224,689 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,036 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.