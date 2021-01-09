Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Shares Up 4.2%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 1,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Globaltrans Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Globaltrans Investment alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88.

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Globaltrans Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globaltrans Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.