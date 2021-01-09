Glenn L. Kellow Sells 10,349 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.87.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 32,752 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

