Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

