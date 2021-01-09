Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.28. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $28.50. 215,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,671. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

