Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.90 million, a P/E ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

