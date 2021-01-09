GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Shares Up 7.8%

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.81. 2,263,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,370,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigCapital3 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

