GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.26. GigaMedia shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 42,693 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.