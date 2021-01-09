GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.26. GigaMedia shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 42,693 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.12.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.
About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
