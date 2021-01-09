Gifto Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $18.38 million and $34.76 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.34 or 0.03676053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00288338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

