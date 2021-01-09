Giant Price Hits $0.0188 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded up 109.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including $7.59, $24.71, $20.33 and $70.83. Giant has a market capitalization of $166,927.64 and approximately $11,534.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00267642 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,866,999 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $20.33, $10.42, $24.71, $70.83, $31.10, $7.59, $13.92, $18.98, $11.91, $33.89 and $50.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.