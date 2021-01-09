GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 8630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

