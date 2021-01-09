GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 29th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

GFL stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.