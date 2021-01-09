Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 5% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 3,808,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,626,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Geron by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Geron by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Geron by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

