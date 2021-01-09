Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.05

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.05 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 2699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $63,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,643,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

