General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 18,426,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705,004. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock valued at $79,022,493. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

