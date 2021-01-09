General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $170.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.57.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $49,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

