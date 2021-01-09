Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 100,000 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $14,374.80.

Shares of GNK opened at $8.50 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

