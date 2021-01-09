Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GECFF. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.00.

GECFF opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average of $137.63. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

