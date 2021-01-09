GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will report $179.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.52 million. GasLog reported sales of $182.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $652.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.93 million to $658.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $737.36 million, with estimates ranging from $728.63 million to $746.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. 1,160,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.35. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GasLog by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter worth $629,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

